Gold prices steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/On Monday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According toa survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 570,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams)for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with abuying price of 566,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 540,000 IQD, with a buying price of 536,000IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 570,000and 580,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 540,000 and 550,000 IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 660,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 577,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 495,000 IQD.