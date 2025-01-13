President Barzani and Iraq’s Supreme Court Chief discuss constitutional role in national stability

2025-01-13 14:21:14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President,Nechirvan Barzani met in Baghdad with the Chief Justice of Iraq's FederalSupreme Court, Jassim Mohammed.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan RegionPresidency, the meeting focused on the critical role of the Federal SupremeCourt in resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

“Discussions also touched on the impact of regionaldevelopments on Iraq and the importance of shielding the country from conflictswhile prioritizing security and stability across all its regions,” the statementadded.

Both sides agreed on the necessity of cooperation betweenthe judiciary, federal institutions, and regional institutions to resolvedisputes based on legal and constitutional principles, contributing to nationalstability and upholding the rule of law.

“President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the FederalSupreme Court for its pivotal role in facilitating parliamentary elections in Kurdistanand addressing key issues, particularly salaries and financial entitlements,”the Kurdish presidency continued.

He also underscored the judiciary's critical role inbolstering Iraq's democratic process.