Kurdistan’s President Barzani with Iraq's Al-Nasr Head: Resolving national issues on the table

2025-01-13 15:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani and head of Iraq's Victory Alliance(Al-Nasr) Haider al-Abadi emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation betweenIraq and the Region to resolve outstanding issues.

As part of his ongoing visit toBaghdad, Barzani met with al-Abadi to discuss ways to enhance collaborationbetween Erbil and Baghdad. Both leaders emphasized the need for "jointaction to resolve national issues in a manner that ensures the stability of thecountry and the rights of all its components," according to a statementfrom the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

“Both sides discussed the latestregional developments and their implications, along with other matters,” itadded.

Notably,Barzani's visit to the Iraqi capital is his second in less than a year, withthe last one in April 2024. During his current visit, he met with MuthannaAl-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition; Iraqi Parliament Speaker MahmoudAl-Mashhadani; Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court Jassim Mohammed;and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.