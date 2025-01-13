Kurdistan’s President meets Al-Azm Leader, Discusses political and regional issues

2025-01-13 15:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani met in Baghdad with Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of theAl-Azm Coalition.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussedIraq’s political situation and ways to strengthen relations between the federalgovernment and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG.)

The two leaders emphasized the importance of “protectingthe rights of all Iraqi components and ensuring equality to foster peacefulcoexistence and reflect the principles of justice enshrined in the Iraqiconstitution.”

“Discussions also touched on regional dynamics, with bothsides stressing the need for shared responsibility among Iraqi forces andparties, as well as ongoing coordination to maintain peace and stability in thecountry.” The statement said.

In a separate statement, the Al-Azm Coalition revealed thatAl-Samarrai and President Barzani addressed several national and regionalissues of mutual concern. “The talks included measures to strengthen unity amongIraqi political forces to confront current challenges and enhance understandingbetween parties.“

Additionally, the meeting addressed support for the “Syrianpeople's right to self-determination, underscoring the indivisibility ofregional security.”

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for atwo-day visit, marking his second trip to the capital within a year.