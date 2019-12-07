Home › INA › Demonstrations in Iraq.. Imagine you being shot with a bullet the size of a can of soda

Demonstrations in Iraq.. Imagine you being shot with a bullet the size of a can of soda

2019/12/07 | 10:20



Baghdad-INA







Imagine a bullet the size of a soda can kill you. A phrase raised by the Iraqis, defying them, with their images woven with cans of soft drinks, energy, and soda destined for their temples, the way of death that grabs their lives, with gas bombs.







Thus, the head of the 16 years old Iraqi boy, Hussein Al-Darraji, after a tear gas bomb penetrated his dreams, stealing from him the spirit immortalized by the demonstrators in the center of Tahrir Square, in a painting that challenges death, the international community, and the world.







The grin of Al-Darraji, who was killed in early November, was printed on a large wall of the Tahrir tunnel in a gruesome documentary documented by demonstrators next to him, near the Al-jumhuria Bridge from which riot police have long fired bombs and bullets at the gate of the Green Zone taken by the Iraqi government.







Al-Darraji, and before him the activist Safa Serail, also known as "Ibn Thanwah" after his head also penetrated a gas bomb, and hundreds of others who penetrated their skulls with various types of bombs in Tahrir Square, and near the Al-jumhuria and Liberals bridges, who took a lot of young lives.







The "soda can" challenge was launched by US activist John Felson, to convey images of death targeting Iraqis in their popular uprising, appealing to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take part in the challenge.



















