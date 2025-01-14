2025-01-14 04:50:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has approved a framework to legalise ownership of municipal land occupied by informal settlers (squatters) before December 10, 2024. The decision includes specific terms to ensure fair and regulated sales under Law No. 21 of 2013. Key provisions: Land Sales: Municipal authorities in Baghdad and other […]

The post Iraqi to allow Squatters to Buy Property first appeared on Iraq Business News.