Kurdistan’s environment at risk: Illegal refineries, deforestation, and vehicle emissions demand urgent action

2025-01-14 14:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Maarouf Majid,head of the Environment Future Organization in Al-Sulaymaniyah, hasraised alarms over pressing environmental challenges in the Kurdistan Region, urging“immediate” government intervention to address the root causes of ecologicaldecline.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday,Majid identified three major environmental issues: illegal refineries,deforestation, and a surge in vehicle numbers. “These factors,” he noted, “aresignificantly degrading the region’s air quality, soil, and water resources.”

Majid revealed that theKurdistan Region is home to over 2.4 million vehicles, contributing heavily toair pollution through harmful emissions. “Improving public transportation is akey solution to reduce the environmental impact of this growing fleet,” heemphasized.

In Erbil province alone, thereare approximately 138 illegal refineries, which Majid described as causing“severe damage” to the Region’s natural resources. He called for “stringentgovernment measures” to shut down these facilities and proposed seeking $200million in compensation for the environmental harm they have caused.

The Region’s forests have alsosuffered significant deterioration, with nearly 50% of forested areas lost,according to Majid. He underscored the need for an ambitious “reforestationcampaign” to mitigate the damage, suggesting a large-scale initiative torestore greenery and combat the effects of deforestation.

Majid pointed to the “proliferation”of over 7,000 residential power generators as another “major source ofpollution.” These units, essential for addressing power shortages, contributesubstantially to poor air quality and environmental degradation.

Concluding his remarks, Majidemphasized the importance of a comprehensive environmental strategy for theKurdistan Region. He advocated for enhanced oversight, immediate policyreforms, and public campaigns to address the current challenges.

“A healthy environment ensuresa sustainable and healthy future for coming generations,” he stated.

The Kurdistan Region facesincreasing ecological pressures due to rapid urbanization, the rise in vehiclenumbers, and illegal industrial activities. Coupled with deforestation andpollution from generators, these issues demand urgent attention from bothgovernmental bodies and environmental organizations to safeguard the Region’secological future.