2025-01-14 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was to meet his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday for talks on trade, security and migration, in a visit hailed as a "new era" in ties.

The Iraqi prime minister's trip to London, during which he will also meet King Charles III, comes more than 20 years after Britain took part in the US-led invasion of Iraq.