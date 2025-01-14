Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil markets

2025-01-14 18:03:06 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, while edginglower in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey,the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,000 dinars for every100 dollars, the same rate as recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,000 IQD and 150,000 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,900dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,800.