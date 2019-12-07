Home › kurdistan 24 › Masrour Barzani outlines new KRG cabinet's progress in speech to mark 100 days

Masrour Barzani outlines new KRG cabinet's progress in speech to mark 100 days

2019/12/07



Improved ties with Baghdad



In his speech, Prime Minister Barzani pointed to the enhanced Erbil-Baghdad ties, especially the recent agreement both sides had reached.



He outlined four main outstanding issues, which include a guarantee of the KRG’s share of the national budget, the oil and gas file, resolving the status of disputed territories based on the Iraqi Constitution, and recognizing the Peshmerga as one of the formal forces within Iraq’s defense system.



Read More: Kurdistan negotiating team reveals agreements with Baghdad regarding budget, oil



“We were able to take considerable steps forward with the Iraqi federal government through dialogue,” the Kurdish leader stated.



“It is the first time the Kurdistan Region has participated in drafting Iraq’s annual budget law, and with that, we reached an understanding to ensure the Kurdistan Region’s financial rights in the 2020 budget bill.”



Fight against corruption



Prime Minister Barzani spoke about the government’s efforts in fighting corruption and how it has been a priority for the new cabinet. “Hundreds of people charged with corruption are apprehended and turned to the courts of law,” he affirmed.



Barzani also emphasized that reform is the first article on the government’s agenda, adding that a special committee has prepared a reform plan and is now ready to present it to the Kurdistan Parliament.



In his speech, Barzani also highlighted the importance of reform within the Peshmerga and said the Global Coalition continues to train the Kurdish forces. “Within the past 100 days, Peshmerga reform has been ongoing,” he said.



“I have witnessed the bravery of Peshmerga on the front line as they defended the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani added, stating that reform within the Peshmerga forces is one of the main objectives of the KRG’s new cabinet.



Investment in the Kurdistan Region



Prime Minister Barzani also underlined investment in the Kurdistan Region and said the KRG is working on a law that would facilitate and promote investment in the autonomous Kurdish region.



Furthermore, he said work is underway to finish strategic projects that have been on hold, such as completing the establishment of 11 new dams and three granaries in the Kurdistan Region to ensure the security of food and water.



In his speech, Barzani also discussed the government’s efforts to improve various sectors such as education, transportation, electricity, and to promote the agricultural sector. “During the past 100 days, the KRG accomplished a great deal and will continue to do so.”



Transparency within the government



Barzani also mentioned the increase of transparency within the government to the public, especially how oil and gas revenue is utilized and what it is spent on within the government.



He also said measures had been taken to increase the government’s revenue, centrally managed by the Ministry of Finance. “By the end of 2019, it will see a 50 percent increase.”



Prime Minister Barzani concluded his speech by highlighting the “solid understanding and cooperation” between the Kurdistan Region’s presidency, the Parliament, and the government.



“The government does not belong to a particular political party or individual, but it is for the people.”



