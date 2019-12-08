Home › INA › Al-Halboosi calls on Security Forces to maintain Law and Order to protect the people

Al-Halboosi calls on Security Forces to maintain Law and Order to protect the people

2019/12/08 | 07:05



INA – BAGHDAD







Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi announced upon following up on yesterday's armed assault on peaceful demonstrators, carried out by criminal gangs and outlaws, and a number of martyrs and wounded were killed.







Al-Halboosi condemned the attacks that took place yesterday against the peaceful demonstrators, and the costly loss of life; he reaffirms that the government and the security forces must take their role with the force of law to maintain security and protect citizens and their property And their capabilities.







"The importance of refraining from any armed manifestations outside the framework of the state," said al-Halboosi























