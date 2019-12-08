Home › INA › Salih discusses with the Plasschaert the peaceful protest and to maintain public security

Salih discusses with the Plasschaert the peaceful protest and to maintain public security

2019/12/08 | 14:40



Baghdad - INA







The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih discussed with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert United, and the right to peaceful protest and maintains public security.







The media office of the President of the Republic stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that President Salıh discussed with the representative of the United Nations the current conditions the country is going through, and ways of possible solutions that help protect the security and stability of Iraq and the people's aspirations for reform.







The statement added that the right of citizens to peaceful free demonstrations and the responsibility of the competent state agencies to work to protect peaceful demonstrators and to preserve the general security of the state and the rights and property of citizens and not to allow chaos and everything that could distort the peaceful nature of demonstrations .



















