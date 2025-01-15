Dollar prices climb in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

2025-01-15 12:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged higherin Baghdad and decreased in Erbil.

According to asurvey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the opening ofBaghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 151,000dinars for every 100 dollars. Tuesday's rates were 150,950 dinars per 100dollars.

In exchangestores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars,while the buying rate was 150,000 dinars.

Erbil'sselling price reached 150,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buyingprice was 150,800.