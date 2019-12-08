Home › Iraq News › US Engaged in Open Acts of Terrorism in Iraq

2019/12/08 | 16:35 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By: Kayhan Int’l Staff WriterThe US is overplaying its hand in Iraq and will be made to pay dearly for its latest act of terrorism on Friday evening that claimed the lives of over twenty peaceful protestors besides seriously injuring scores of others, when unidentified gunmen sprayed with bullets a crowd near the capital’s Tahrir Square, where earlier in the day thousands of supporters of the religious authorities and the political establishment had converged.It is believed that the terrorists, either remnants of the repressive Ba’th minority regime or the Takfiri traitors, are on the payroll of the US and Saudi embassies in Baghdad, like the hoodlums in several cities who over the past month had vandalized government offices and torched the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf, in addition to burning the main gate of the mausoleum of the late liberation leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqer al-Hakim.On Friday night, Washington in its latest act of criminal meddling in the affairs of Iraq, imposed sanctions on three of the leaders of the anti-terrorist popular mobilization units – an extraterritorial act of lawlessness that was soundly denounced by all political and religious groups of Iraq.The crashing of a drone near the house of the anti-American religious leader, Seyyed Moqtada as-Sadr, occurred simultaneously with the sanctions on the popular militia leaders, thus betraying the US hand in this and similar incidents.At a time when the Iraqi government is busy searching for a new prime minister and the people have come out on the streets in great numbers to oust hoodlums from Tahrir Square, the US has resorted to these cowardly measures.Iraqis, who on Thursday and Friday carried placards with big bold letters reading "Death to the US”, are more than determined to end the illegal presence of American troops on their soil.According to reports, once the new premier is chosen and gets vote of confidence from the parliament, one of the first coordinated acts of the Legislature and the Executive will be the bill for closure of the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq and the exit of all CENTCOM terrorists.Iraq and the Iraqis cannot continue to ignore the dangerous role being played by the US occupation forces which are restructuring the defeated Daesh terrorists in the areas of the al-Anbar Province under their control.That is the reason Washington has blacklisted leaders of two of the highly popular anti-terrorist units, the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, and the Kata’ib Hezbollah, which were among the forces that routed the Takfiris and saved Iraq from turning into Takfiristan, thanks to the general mobilization decree of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, and the advisory role of the defence personnel of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deliver the death blow to Daesh.The mood in Iraq, whether on the streets or in the official corridors, was summed by Mohammad ar-Rabiei, spokesperson for the as-Sadiqoun bloc of lawmakers in the Iraqi parliament, who denounced the illegitimate measures of the US. He rightly said: "Die of your anger [against us], for we lead the resistance against occupation, Takfiri terrorism, separatism and the hegemonic plans of the US”.This reminds us of the famous statement of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s first Chief Justice, Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hussaini Beheshti, who famously said at a time when Washington was openly backing MKO terrorists as well as Saddam’s war machine in a bid to overthrow the system of government in Iran: "US be angry at us, and die in your state of anger.”These words now echo throughout the region, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Bahrain, and other parts of Arabia, where the US is using every dirty trick up its sleeve to undermine the revolutionary people, but without success, thanks to the inspiration the masses in this region derive from the Islamic Republic of Iran.