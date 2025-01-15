2025-01-15 18:50:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in London to explore the comprehensive redevelopment of four oil fields in Kirkuk. The agreement was formalised by Amer Khalil Ahmed, Director General of the North Oil Company (NOC), and Zaid Al-Yasiri, BP's Iraq Branch Manager, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister […]

The post BP signs MoU for Redevelopment of Kirkuk Oil Fields first appeared on Iraq Business News.