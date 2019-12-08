Home › INA › 120 deputies signed the conditions for choosing a new prime minister

120 deputies signed the conditions for choosing a new prime minister

2019/12/08 | 23:20



Baghdad - INA







Member of Parliament, Yonadam Kanna confirmed the handing over of a list signed by 120 deputies to President Barham Salih, which contains the conditions for choosing the prime minister.







Kanna said in a special statement to the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency: There are 20 personalities from within the parliament and from various political blocs who met Dr. Barham Salih and presented him with a list containing the conditions for choosing the new prime minister signed by 120 deputies.







He added that one of the most important conditions for choosing the prime minister is that he belongs neither to a party nor to a dual nationality and these conditions are consistent with the conditions of the demonstrators. pointing out that a week remains for the constitutional period to choose the prime minister, and there is no candidate yet to assume the post, indicating that if a candidate is not presented within a week to take over the position of prime minister, the largest group will take over after the rest of the candidate.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAMember of Parliament, Yonadam Kanna confirmed the handing over of a list signed by 120 deputies to President Barham Salih, which contains the conditions for choosing the prime minister.Kanna said in a special statement to the correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency: There are 20 personalities from within the parliament and from various political blocs who met Dr. Barham Salih and presented him with a list containing the conditions for choosing the new prime minister signed by 120 deputies.He added that one of the most important conditions for choosing the prime minister is that he belongs neither to a party nor to a dual nationality and these conditions are consistent with the conditions of the demonstrators. pointing out that a week remains for the constitutional period to choose the prime minister, and there is no candidate yet to assume the post, indicating that if a candidate is not presented within a week to take over the position of prime minister, the largest group will take over after the rest of the candidate.