Home › INA › Khalaf in a special statement: We do not need foreign fighters

Khalaf in a special statement: We do not need foreign fighters

2019/12/08 | 23:20



Baghdad - INA







The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, confirmed today that Iraq does not need foreign fighters to join the ranks of its security forces, noting that Iraq has more than a million security elements and does not need foreign fighters.







Khalaf also stated that the leadership of the armed forces will not allow any country to come with a soldier from them to kill the Iraqis no matter what and if that happens we will have a firm position with that country.







On the authority of some media outlets and social media sites to target the popular mobilization of the demonstrators, Khalaf explained that the PMF gave rivers of its blood in the fight against Daesh in order to protect the people and the territorial integrity of the country, so it will not stand against its people to suppress it.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, confirmed today that Iraq does not need foreign fighters to join the ranks of its security forces, noting that Iraq has more than a million security elements and does not need foreign fighters.Khalaf also stated that the leadership of the armed forces will not allow any country to come with a soldier from them to kill the Iraqis no matter what and if that happens we will have a firm position with that country.On the authority of some media outlets and social media sites to target the popular mobilization of the demonstrators, Khalaf explained that the PMF gave rivers of its blood in the fight against Daesh in order to protect the people and the territorial integrity of the country, so it will not stand against its people to suppress it.