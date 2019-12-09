Iraq Releases over 2,500 Protesters

2019/12/09 | 09:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's highest judicial authority said on Sunday that the authorities have released over 2,500 protesters who had been detained during the anti-government demonstrations.
According to a statement by the Supreme Judiciary Council, a total of 2,626 demonstrators were freed, adding that 181 others are yet to be released due to ongoing investigations into their cases.
Iraq has been rocked by nationwide protests against the poor public services, unemployment, and corruption since early October. Over 450 people have so far been killed and thousands more were injured.
