Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basrah crude prices surge with global oil gains

Basrah crude prices surge with global oil gains

Basrah crude prices surge with global oil gains
Basrah crude prices surge with global oil gains
2025-01-16 10:35:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices climbed as global oil benchmarks extendedgains.

Basrah Heavycrude increased by $0.21, or 0.27%, to $77.51 per barrel, while Basrah Mediumcrude climbed by $0.21, or 0.26%, to settle at $80.76 per barrel.

Oil pricesgained for a second consecutive session on Thursday, bolstered by supplyconcerns stemming from US sanctions on Russia, a sharper-than-expected declinein US crude oil inventories, and a strengthening global demand outlook.

By 04:46 GMT,Brent crude futures increased by 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.28 a barrel, while USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.32 abarrel.

Continue following on Shafaq News