Home › Baghdad Post › Activist Zubaidi survived after an attempt of assassination

Activist Zubaidi survived after an attempt of assassination

2019/12/09 | 12:05



The activist, Basem Al-Zubaidi, was saved from an assassination attempt in central Maysan, a security source reported.The source said in a press statement, "Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the activist Bassem Al-Zubaidi, in the center of Maysan, which resulted in serious injuries."He pointed out that " Al-Zubaidi was taken to hospital for treatment."Before that, a security source reported, yesterday, Sunday, that the civilian activist, Fahim Al-Taie, had been assassinated in Karbala Governorate. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The activist, Basem Al-Zubaidi, was saved from an assassination attempt in central Maysan, a security source reported.The source said in a press statement, "Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the activist Bassem Al-Zubaidi, in the center of Maysan, which resulted in serious injuries."He pointed out that " Al-Zubaidi was taken to hospital for treatment."Before that, a security source reported, yesterday, Sunday, that the civilian activist, Fahim Al-Taie, had been assassinated in Karbala Governorate.