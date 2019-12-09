Greece: UNHCR Greece Cash Assistance Update (November 2019)

2019/12/09 | 13:35
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Overview
In October, 84,846 eligible refugees and asylum-seekers (43,126 families) received cash assistance in Greece, in 123 locations.
UNHCR provides cash assistance in Greece, as part of the ESTIA programme, funded by the European Commission. Cash assistance restores dignity and empowers asylum-seekers and refugees who can now choose how to cover their basic needs. It also contributes directly to the economy of the host community through the purchase of services and goods. UNHCR in Greece works with the Greece Cash Alliance partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS).
84,846 Number of individuals assisted
43,126 Number of cash cards
8.4 M € Cash distributed (Euros)
Demographics of Refugees and Asylum-Seekers Assisted with Cash
Since April 2017, 149,421 eligible individuals have received cash assistance in Greece at least once. Eligibility is assessed on the basis of one’s date of entry in the country, legal status and current location.
Of the 84,846 individuals who received cash assistance this month, 15,300 have international protection in Greece. Out of 43,126 families, 22% were women, 41% men and 37% children.
