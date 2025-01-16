SDF’s Abdi wraps up Erbil visit: Talks with Kurdish top officials

2025-01-16 22:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SyrianDemocratic Forces (SDF), concluded his meeting with Kurdish leader MasoudBarzani in Erbil and returned to Syria.

Shafaq News correspondent in Erbil reported that Abdi visited the city,held discussions with leader Barzani, and also had a phone conversation withthe President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior official from the Kurdistan DemocraticParty, Hoshyar Zebari, revealed that a meeting had taken place between the twoleaders in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a post on X, Zebari wrote, "The meeting held today in Erbilbetween Masoud Barzani, the Kurdish leader, and Mazloum Abdi, the SDF commanderin northeastern Syria, is a major achievement for strengthening Kurdish unityand facilitating a smooth political transition for new Syrian leaders inDamascus."

On the other hand, Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Department of ForeignRelations for the Kurdistan Regional Government, also commented earlier onThursday, noting that "sudden changes" in Syria are directlyimpacting the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He emphasized the need to address thenew realities in the region.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Dizayee said, "We have tried andcontinue to work on enhancing rapprochement and understanding between Kurdishparties. In this context, a special envoy from leader Masoud Barzani was sentto Syria to engage with local authorities, and we look forward to furtherrapprochement between the involved parties."