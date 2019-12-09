Iraq summons 4 ambassadors to protest joint statement

2019/12/09 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf on
Monday announced summoning three European ambassadors as well as the Canadian
ambassador to Iraq, to protest a joint statement they issued the previous day.The ambassadors of France, Britain, Canada and Germany
were all summoned, Sahaf said.Sahaf added that their joint statement represented a
rejected interference in the domestic affairs of Iraq and a clear violation of
the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
