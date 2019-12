Iraq summons 4 ambassadors to protest joint statement

2019/12/09 | 19:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf onMonday announced summoning three European ambassadors as well as the Canadianambassador to Iraq, to protest a joint statement they issued the previous day.The ambassadors of France, Britain, Canada and Germanywere all summoned, Sahaf said.Sahaf added that their joint statement represented arejected interference in the domestic affairs of Iraq and a clear violation ofthe Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.