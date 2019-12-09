Home › Baghdad Post › Researcher says 'real revolution' can happen soon in Iran

Researcher says 'real revolution' can happen soon in Iran

2019/12/09 | 19:10



An Iranian researcher and opposition figure stressed



that protesters similar to what took place in several Iranian cities starting



November 15, may occur in the form of an "uprising", for economic and



political reasons.In an interview with Saudi Al-Arabiya, Abbas



Khorsandi, secretary of the Iranian National Democratic Front, said that Iranian



protesters have been killed in the streets and in prisons since the protests in



2017, and others were also killed during protests in the country last month.Khorsandi said there are many reasons for these



protests, including the demands for a better life and a quest for freedom,



adding that these demands may contribute to turning these protests in the



future into a true revolution against the regime in Iran."The reasons for these protests are



many, including the demands of the demonstrators for a better living reality in



addition to their quest for freedom, which may contribute to turning these



protests in the future into a real revolution against the regime in Iran,"



Khursandi added in an interview with Al Arabiya.net.



