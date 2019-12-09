Researcher says 'real revolution' can happen soon in Iran

2019/12/09 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iranian researcher and opposition figure stressed
that protesters similar to what took place in several Iranian cities starting
November 15, may occur in the form of an "uprising", for economic and
political reasons.In an interview with Saudi Al-Arabiya, Abbas
Khorsandi, secretary of the Iranian National Democratic Front, said that Iranian
protesters have been killed in the streets and in prisons since the protests in
2017, and others were also killed during protests in the country last month.Khorsandi said there are many reasons for these
protests, including the demands for a better life and a quest for freedom,
adding that these demands may contribute to turning these protests in the
future into a true revolution against the regime in Iran."The reasons for these protests are
many, including the demands of the demonstrators for a better living reality in
addition to their quest for freedom, which may contribute to turning these
protests in the future into a real revolution against the regime in Iran,"
Khursandi added in an interview with Al Arabiya.net.
