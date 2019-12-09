عربي | كوردى


Researcher says 'real revolution' can happen soon in Iran

Researcher says 'real revolution' can happen soon in Iran
2019/12/09 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An Iranian researcher and opposition figure stressed

that protesters similar to what took place in several Iranian cities starting

November 15, may occur in the form of an "uprising", for economic and

political reasons.In an interview with Saudi Al-Arabiya, Abbas

Khorsandi, secretary of the Iranian National Democratic Front, said that Iranian

protesters have been killed in the streets and in prisons since the protests in

2017, and others were also killed during protests in the country last month.Khorsandi said there are many reasons for these

protests, including the demands for a better life and a quest for freedom,

adding that these demands may contribute to turning these protests in the

future into a true revolution against the regime in Iran."The reasons for these protests are

many, including the demands of the demonstrators for a better living reality in

addition to their quest for freedom, which may contribute to turning these

protests in the future into a real revolution against the regime in Iran,"

Khursandi added in an interview with Al Arabiya.net.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW