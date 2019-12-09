Salih, Hennis-Plasschaert talk protecting Iraq's stability: statement

2019/12/09 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Barham Salih on Sunday met with Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, a statement by the Presidency read.
During the meeting, Salih and Hennis-Plasschaert deliberated the current situation that is going on in Iraq as well as the ways of possible solution which would help in protecting Iraq's security, stability and Iraqis' aspirations towards reforms.
They placed emphasis on the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully and freely, and the responsibility of the State organs competent to protect peaceful demonstrators, preserve the public security of the State as well as the rights and property of citizens.
The creation of disorder and everything which would distort the peaceful nature of the demonstrations must never be allowed to occur, they also stressed.
In this vein, it was also underlined that the terrible crime targeted demonstrators last Friday resulted in a number of deaths and wounded carried out by outlaw gangs is generally aiming at undermining Iraq's security and stability.
Therefore, it is necessary to intensify and enhance security measures, arrest the perpetrators and bring them to trial as well as working accurately in order to these types of crimes must never again be allowed to occur.
On the political track, discussions at the meeting have dealt with the constitutional mechanisms, the required political process which would complete expeditiously the legislative and legal framework needed to make reforms, to hold fair and free elections further to choose suitable candidate for the post of prime minister to the next government.
