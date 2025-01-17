Syria airport source says Iranians, Israelis banned from entry

2025-01-17 22:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iranians and Israelis have been banned from flying to Syria, which is under new leadership since last month's overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, an airport source said.

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on January 7, almost a month after Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad after a lightning offensive.

Just a few airlines have since resumed or announced they will resume flights to Syria.