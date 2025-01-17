Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syria airport source says Iranians, Israelis banned from entry

Syria airport source says Iranians, Israelis banned from entry

Syria airport source says Iranians, Israelis banned from entry
Syria airport source says Iranians, Israelis banned from entry
2025-01-17 22:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iranians and Israelis have been banned from flying to Syria, which is under new leadership since last month's overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, an airport source said.

International flights resumed at Syria's main airport in Damascus on January 7, almost a month after Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad after a lightning offensive.

Just a few airlines have since resumed or announced they will resume flights to Syria.

Continue following on Al monitor