Bitget LaunchX to Support Jambo’s $5 Million Fundraising for Satellite Launch Program

Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce the upcoming LaunchX event for Jambo, the world’s largest on-chain mobile network. Jambo aims to raise $5 million through a token sale on Bitget LaunchX to fund its ambitious satellite launch program, an initiative designed to connect a global network of JamboPhones and expand access to decentralized services.

Jambo is a global leader in the blockchain ecosystem through its $99 crypto-native smartphone, the JamboPhone. With over 700,000 units sold in 2024 alone, the company is at the forefront of bringing Web3 technologies to emerging markets. The satellite program is the next phase to vertically integrate borderless data access to JamboPhone users around the world.

The JamboPhone is an affordable, high-spec device pre-installed with Web3 applications, enabling users to engage in decentralized finance, gaming, and earning opportunities. With its satellite program, Jambo is taking its ecosystem to the next level by securing uninterrupted user data access, even in remote areas with limited internet connectivity.

LaunchX is Bitget’s premier token launch platform, enabling users to access early-stage crypto projects with strong fundamentals and innovative goals. By participating in LaunchX, users not only gain access to promising tokens but also contribute to the advancement of revolutionary technologies.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, remarked: “Jambo’s vision of connecting the world through blockchain and mobile innovation aligns perfectly with our plan to support transformative projects. By facilitating Jambo’s satellite program through LaunchX, we aim to empower their efforts in bridging the digital divide and unlocking the potential of Web3 for emerging markets. This is a testament to Bitget’s commitment to enabling projects that drive long-term value for the global crypto ecosystem.”

Jambo’s satellite launch initiative represents a bold move to integrate its connectivity infrastructure vertically. The program seeks to provide reliable internet access to over 3 billion people who currently lack connectivity, empower crypto adoption through consistent data access, and future-proof its network for the growing demands of the decentralized world.

“By owning our connectivity infrastructure, we can ensure that our users always stay connected to the decentralized economy,” said James Zhang, CEO of Jambo. “The satellite program not only strengthens the JamboPhone’s competitive edge but also creates new possibilities for blockchain-based mobile applications, from decentralized validators to peer-to-peer networking.”

Jambo ($J) is the second project featured on Bitget LaunchX, following the successful launch of Fuel Network ($FUEL), which raised its target of $5.5 million with overwhelming interest, receiving a total commitment of over 400 million USDT from 141,430 participants.

The Jambo ($J) token lies at the heart of Jambo’s ecosystem, offering rewards, discounts, and payouts that fuel the decentralized economy envisioned by the company. Through Bitget LaunchX, users can join this pioneering initiative and be part of a journey that merges blockchain, hardware, and connectivity.

For more details on how to participate in the LaunchX event for Jambo, visit the link.

