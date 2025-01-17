Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › In Syria, EU official announces 235 mn euro aid package

In Syria, EU official announces 235 mn euro aid package

In Syria, EU official announces 235 mn euro aid package
In Syria, EU official announces 235 mn euro aid package
2025-01-17 23:00:22 - From: Al monitor

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib announced a 235 million euro aid package for Syria and neighbouring countries on Friday during the first visit by a senior EU official since Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

The trip comes two weeks after foreign ministers from France and Germany visited, calling for a peaceful, inclusive transition, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by countries seeking to engage with war-torn Syria's new authorities.

Continue following on Al monitor