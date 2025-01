2025-01-18 05:20:31 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): FCDO reviews and relaxes travel advice to Iraq The British Foreign and commonwealth office has relaxed its advice on travelling to Iraq. In what is now a more variegated and nuanced approach to advice, the FCDO has reduce the level of risk in significant areas of Iraq, including […]

