Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2025-01-18 11:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchangerates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbilmarkets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey,the dollar's rates dropped with the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,700 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 151,000 dinars on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,750 IQD and 149,750 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,650dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,550.