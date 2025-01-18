KRI's electricity production returns to normal after gas pressure repair

2025-01-18 12:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry ofElectricity in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) announced that gas pressure at powergeneration stations has returned to normal.

“Dana Gas Company has completedrepairs at the Khor Mor field, and electricity production has stabilized at3,750 megawatts,” the ministry stated.

On Friday, the ministry announced a750-megawatt reduction in electricity production due to reduced gas pressure atthe Khor Mor field, as part of ongoing development operations.

Khor Mor Field

The Khor Mor gas field, located inJamjamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, is rich in natural resources. Thefield covers approximately 135 square kilometers and holds 17 trillion cubicfeet of gas reserves.

UAE companies Dana Gas and Hilalhave been exploiting the field for 17 years under an exclusive agreement withthe Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), granting them rights to evaluate,develop, produce, and market oil and gas from Khor Mor and Jamjamal fields inthe Region.

Under this agreement, the UAE firms,based in Sharjah, launched the Kurdistan Gas Project to supply gas to powerstations in the Region. Gas production from Khor Mor is piped through a180-kilometer pipeline to power stations in Jamjamal, Bazyan, and Erbil,collectively generating over 2,000 megawatts.

Gas production at these facilitiesbegan in October 2008, in a record time of 15 months from project commencement,according to Dana Gas's website.