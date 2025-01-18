Two days before Trump’s inauguration, Iraq faces transitional phase

2025-01-18 12:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is bracing for a transitional period thatcould bring significant political, security, and economic changes. The next dayscould prove crucial in shaping Iraq’s relationship with the United States, asDonald Trump is set to be inaugurated as president on January 20.

Observers believe Iraq will be a key focal point for USattention, given that it remains the last major region under Iran’s sphere ofinfluence.

Iraq finds itself in a delicate position, unable to choosebetween a path of growth and sustainable development with the US or remainingtrapped in an ongoing cycle of crises with Iran. Many analysts agree thatBaghdad has no room to remain neutral or sit on the fence between the twopowers.

Necessity of US Friendship For Iraq

For various reasons, Iraq’s alliance with the US appearsinevitable. The critical among these are Iraq’s financial troubles, Americansupport, and the protection and backing the country has received since 2003.

Political analyst Ramadan Al-Badran, speaking to ShafaqNews, argues that the incoming US president will take a tough stance on Iranand its allies. Going further, Al-Badran suggests that Trump “will directly andseriously target Iran this time,” pointing to the evolving situation in theMiddle East and the collapse of Iranian pressure tactics globally.

He notes that Iran’s position has weakened inconfrontations and has not yet met the international demands to ceaseinterference in other nation’s affairs, halt its military activities, and curbits nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Al-Badran adds that Trump will revisit issues that werepivotal during his first term. He believes Trump seeks a stable andeconomically prosperous Middle East, looking to establish alternative fundingand production sources outside of China to support both the US and Westerneconomies.

Given the centrality of economic concerns to Trump,Al-Badran warns that any opposition to economic integration with the US will beseen as contrary to Washington’s interests.

"Iraq has no choice but to align with the US," hesays, emphasizing that the country risks losing American friendship if itattempts to remain neutral between the US and Iran.

Transitional Phase: Expected Change Ahead

Strategic expert Ahmed Al-Sharifi, in an interview withShafaq News, believes that Trump’s policy will adapt according to shiftingregional balances.

Al-Sharifi points to international settlements betweenRussia and the US, as evidenced by the transfer of control between BasharAl-Assad’s regime and factions now ruling Syria. He also cites developments inLebanon, including the election of a new president and prime minister, and theGaza agreement, all as part of what he calls “local settlements influenced byregional and international diplomacy.”

Al-Sharifi warns that Iraq will go through a transitionalphase that contradicts its current political trajectory with Trump’s agenda.

He predicts Trump will push for sweeping changes, whichwill rely on the reactions of both sides to “remove a political group that nolonger satisfies the US, which has been the main sponsor of Iraq’s politicalproject, with the United Nations overseeing political changes in Iraq.”

Al-Sharifi expects Trump to remove elements of the rulingclass that are loyal to or connected with Iran, given that “it is time tosettle the matter according to regional and international balances.”

He notes that Iraqi politicians no longer have the freedomto choose between a path of prosperity with the US or remaining mired inregional crises.

New US Approach: Iraq as the Main Front

International relations professor Firas Elias believesTrump’s policy toward Iraq will follow new paths that differ from his firstterm, aiming to reset security, political, and economic trajectories. Eliastells Shafaq News that the US is seeking to establish a safety buffer betweenIraq and Iran, especially in security and economic fields.

Washington also aims to “liberate Iraq’s foreign policyfrom the constraints it has faced in the past,” particularly in terms ofreintegrating Iraq into the emerging regional framework following the Gazaceasefire agreement.

Elias notes that the past year has seen efforts to containIran in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, and believes Iraq will be the primarybattleground for US interests, as it remains the only area where Iran holdsstrong influence. The professor also suggests that the US will insist onaddressing armed factions in Iraq and developing new mechanisms to deal withtheir weapons, anticipating that the conditional ceasefire used in Trump’sfirst term will no longer be acceptable.

The US needs to create political and security stability inIraq to secure the Syrian theater and maintain regional balances that wereachieved after the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

Given Iraq’s central role in regional stability, Eliasasserts that the Trump administration will take action to resolve Iraq’sinternal issues in ways that will push Iran to adopt a more regionally andinternationally acceptable approach.

Prominent Iraqi politician Mithal Al-Alusi sees Biden’sadministration as having attempted to contain Iran through soft power, whichTehran exploited by allowing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) toseize control of political, military, and governmental decisions in Iraq,Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Al-Alusi argues that Trump, in contrast, opposes Iranianhegemony over Middle Eastern nations, predicting that his administration willsupport peace initiatives, including Israeli-Palestinian or Israeli-Saudidialogues.

He points out that Washington and the West understand thatIranian influence in Iraq flows through the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).“There is no PMF without militias, and no armed terrorist threats in or outsideIraq, whether through drones or missiles, except via IRGC cells operating underthe cover of these factions,” he explains.

The Iraqi politician states that during a meeting withIraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Iranian Supreme Leader AliKhamenei insisted on the PMF’s role as an Iraqi institution that should besupported, while also calling the US its “primary enemy” and encouraging armedfactions to escalate actions against Washington.

Al-Alusi describes this as an “intelligent Iranian tactic”aimed at provoking Trump into targeting militia leaders, assuming that Americawould settle for such strikes and leave Iranian influence in Iraq intact.However, according to Al-Alusi, Iran fails to grasp that the US will notcompromise on Iraq.

He concluded by urging the Iraqi government to adopt anindependent national policy, warning that Al-Sudani’s government could facesevere consequences if it continues to align with Iranian interests. “A new erafor Iraq and the Middle East may begin on January 21, and those who fail torecognize this shift will pay a heavy price.”

Pressure and Uncertainty Ahead of Trump's Presidency

As Trump’s inauguration approaches, the world, particularlythe Middle East, is watching closely. Predictions suggest that Washington willimpose economic sanctions on Iran and continue to pressure the country to curbits influence, which could also place economic pressure on Iraq, according toKhaled Waleed, spokesman for the "Nazel Akhez Hakki"[working for myrights] democratic movement.

Waleed also tells Shafaq News that “there are rumors ofpotential targeting of militia leaders and political movements pushing forupcoming changes.” Additionally, concerns are growing within Iraq about apotential financial crisis, as voiced by several members of parliament.

He concludes that Iraq’s political future, especiallyregarding the fate of resistance factions and the PMF, is at a criticaljuncture, stressing that the government's assertion of the PMF as an officialsecurity institution only exacerbates the pressures from both regional andinternational forces on Iraq’s ruling class.