Iraq News Now

HomeFrance 24General › Syria deliberates what to do with homes of former republican guard soldiers

Syria deliberates what to do with homes of former republican guard soldiers

Syria deliberates what to do with homes of former republican guard soldiers
Syria deliberates what to do with homes of former republican guard soldiers
2025-01-18 14:00:05 - From: France 24
Syria's new leadership has seized abandoned military housing previously occupied by former high-ranking Republican Guard soldiers who fled following the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, but questions remain over how to rehome the large numbers of low-ranking ex-soldiers who don't have the means to relocate themselves. FRANCE 24's Senior Reporter James Andre reports from Qudsayya in southern Syria.

Continue following on France 24