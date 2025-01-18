Syria deliberates what to do with homes of former republican guard soldiers

2025-01-18 14:00:05 - From: France 24

Syria's new leadership has seized abandoned military housing previously occupied by former high-ranking Republican Guard soldiers who fled following the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, but questions remain over how to rehome the large numbers of low-ranking ex-soldiers who don't have the means to relocate themselves. FRANCE 24's Senior Reporter James Andre reports from Qudsayya in southern Syria.