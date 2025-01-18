Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Al Arabiya English
›
Videos
› Video | Oct. 7 was ‘act of defense’
Video | Oct. 7 was ‘act of defense’
Copy
2025-01-18 14:18:07 - From: Al Arabiya English
Related Topics
Video | Trump’s inauguration and beyond
Video | People rally outside Seoul court as impeached president attends pre-trial hearing ...
Video | Massive fire engulfs mall in Mexico, sending plumes of smoke skyward
Video | US corporations accused of exploiting LA fire victims
Video | Kim Grills Turner About Housing Development: Will You ‘Encourage The Building Of E...
Video | Hamas represents ‘vast majority’ of Palestinians
Video | Trump's economic promise: US businesses prepare for tariffs and tax cuts
Video | Sirens sound in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after projectiles launched from Yemen