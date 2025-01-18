Political, technical hurdles stall KRG-Baghdad salary resolution

2025-01-18 16:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Political and technicaldisagreements continue to obstruct the resolution of the salary crisis betweenthe Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad, Samir Hawrami,spokesperson for Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, reported on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Hawramiannounced, "The salary crisis between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad isnot just political; it also involves technical aspects," noting that"a delegation from the Region will soon travel to Baghdad to discuss theissue."

The official explained that "thetension between the two sides regarding the implementation of the Budget Lawpersists,” expressing optimism that “more serious efforts are planned for 2025to enduringly solve this pending issue.”

Hawrami also commented on ongoingdiscussions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PatrioticUnion of Kurdistan (PUK) regarding the formation of a new Regional government.“The two sides have not yet addressed the allocation of positions,” he noted,explaining that current talks have focused on governance and administrativestrategies for the next phase.

Notably, the salary crisis between the KRGand the federal government remains a key point of contention, tied to theimplementation of the Budget Law and the distribution of oil and non-oilrevenues. Meanwhile, the Region faces internal challenges in forming a newgovernment amid tensions between major political forces.