Iraq’s LPG vehicle consumption exceeds 300M liters in 2024

2025-01-18 17:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Oil ProductsDistribution Company announced a significant rise in the consumption ofLiquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for vehicles during 2024, with usage exceeding327 million liters across all provinces.

The Ministry of Oil has expanded LPGfilling stations to meet demand, with the number of distribution points risingto 125 – 72 operated by the Distribution Company and 53 by the Gas FillingCompany. The ministry reported a significant increase in LPG reserves, stating,“The country’s LPG storage has risen to over 133,000 tons, with productionexceeding 7,000 tons daily.”

Director General Hussein Talibattributed the rise to the environmentally friendly nature and affordability ofLPG, priced at just 200 Iraqi dinars (0.15 US cents) per liter, as well as the ministry’songoing efforts to promote its use. “This demand has prompted the ministry toincrease the number of filling stations and ensure consistent supply,” he said.

To accommodate the surge in demand,new outlets were established in December 2024 in Wasit, Al-Anbar, Nineveh, andSaladin provinces, with additional outlets under construction, according to AnmarAli Hussein, General Manager of the State Company of Gas Filling and Services.



