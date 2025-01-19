EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

2025-01-19 10:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the USEnergy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIAreported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countriesreached 5.964 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 52.000 bpdfrom the previous week’s average of 6.016 million bpd.

The reportsaid that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 152.000 bpd last week, whichrepresented 28.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 180.000 bpd.

Canada ledthe oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.985 million bpd, followed by Mexicowith 362.000 bpd, Saudi Arabia came next with 333.000 bpd, and Columbia with262.000 bpd.

According tothe EIA data, the US imported 240.000 bpd from Venezuela, 129.000 bpd from Brazil,103.000 bpd from Ecuador, and 86.000 bpd from Libya.