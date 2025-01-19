KRI President Barzani, Palestinian Consul discuss Gaza ceasefire

2025-01-19 12:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani received thePalestinian Consul General in Erbil, Nazmi Hazouri, to discuss the Gaza truce.

During themeeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, includingthe Gaza ceasefire that took effect this morning, according to a statement.

Barzaniexpressed his gratitude to the Palestinian consul for his efforts to strengthenrelations between Palestine and the Kurdistan Region, wishing him “success inhis future duties.”

For hispart, Hazouri thanked Barzani and the relevant authorities for their support infacilitating his mission, highlighting “Palestine's commitment to strengtheningties with the Region.”