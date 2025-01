2025-01-19 14:00:04 - From: France 24

When Bashar Al-Assad was ousted, most policemen and soldiers fled or were suspended. A total of 1.2 million civil servants stopped working overnight, leaving citizens unprotected on the streets of Damascus. Syria's new leadership Hayat Tahrir al Cham currently rely on only a few thousand fighters and volunteers to fill in the gap. FRANCE 24's James André and Achraf Abid report.