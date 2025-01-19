CBI auctions +$281 million on Sunday

2025-01-19 14:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi CentralBank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $281 million in the currencyauction on Sunday.

According to an official statementby the Bank, the CBI sold $281,623,107 during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactionsat a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits,international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while therate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directedtowards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits,amounting to $269,823,107, representing a 95.91% increase compared to cashsales, which amounted to $11,800,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars,while five fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange andbrokerage companies participating in the auction was 19 companies.