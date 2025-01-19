CBI unveils new banknote security features

2025-01-19 15:01:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revealed thesecurity features of its new banknotes to raise awareness among the public, companiesand financial institutions.

The CBI also underscored the sophistication of Iraqibanknotes, describing them as among the most advanced in terms of securityfeatures.

The notes are printed on premium paper to guarantee bothquality and security.

The new banknotes will circulate alongside the existingones, with no plans to withdraw the older currency from circulation, theCentral Bank confirmed.

In a technical bulletin, the CBI showcased the enhancedsecurity features of the banknotes, including raised marks on the new notes toassist visually impaired individuals in identifying denominations by touch.

To ensure a smooth transition, the CBI emphasized that thepublic will have sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the newbanknotes and urged the widespread dissemination of this information.

Highlighting its objectives, the CBI stated that its primarygoals include maintaining local price stability, ensuring a competitive andstable financial market system, and promoting sustainable growth, job creation,and prosperity in Iraq.

The CBI warned that manufacturing, possessing, ordistributing counterfeit banknotes constitutes a criminal offense punishable bylaw and urged the public to report any counterfeit currency to the police orthe Central Bank.