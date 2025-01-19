Erbil Citadel’s hidden library keeps reading alive

2025-01-19 15:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq New/ Beneath thetowering Erbil Citadel in the Kurdistan Region, a UNESCO World Heritage Siteand one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited settlements, lies a hiddengem: a small library brimming with knowledge, culture, and history.

Established in 2005 by SerwanNajm, the library initially served as a stand for newspapers and magazines.However, as digital technology began to dominate, Najm adapted by shifting toselling books, preserving a love for paper-based reading in an increasinglydigital world.

“I started with newspapers andmagazines, but with declining demand, I transitioned to books,” Najm toldShafaq News. “Many people today seek an escape from screens and are returningto paper books for a more genuine and serene experience.”

According to Najm, self-helpbooks and novels are particularly popular among readers. “These books resonatewith people—some want guidance to enrich their lives, while others seek animaginative escape through storytelling,” he added.

The library has become abeloved cultural hub for locals. Mahmoud Hassan, a frequent visitor, describedits significance, “Having a library like this in such a historic location addsa unique charm to the area. It’s not just a bookstore; it’s a space whereculture and heritage come alive. I always find inspiration in the books I pickup here.”

Another visitor, Karim,highlighted the library's role in enriching the city. “This place breathes lifeinto the heart of Erbil. It’s a peaceful retreat amidst the bustling city, andI never miss a chance to stop by and find a new book to read,” he said.

Notably, perched atop a hillin Erbil, Kurdistan Region, the Erbil Citadel is a historic fortifiedsettlement encircled by 19th-century façades that resemble an imposingfortress. With a unique fan-shaped layout reflecting late Ottoman-era design,the site is tied to the ancient Assyrian city of Arbela, a significantpolitical and religious center. Archaeological findings suggest layers ofearlier civilizations lie beneath its surface, underscoring its ancientimportance.