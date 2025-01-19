Syria’s new HTS-led regime reinforces police force with the help of its fighters

2025-01-19 16:00:04 - From: France 24

After the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad on December 8, most policemen and soldiers working under the regime fled or were suspended, leaving citizens unprotected on the streets of Damascus. Syria's new leadership under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – leaders of the rebellion – are currently relying on a few thousand fighters and volunteers to fill the gap. FRANCE 24’s James André and Achraf Abid filed this report from Damascus.