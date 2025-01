2025-01-20 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baghdad's Al Sadeq Group has delivered seven JCB 455ZX wheel loaders to Iraq, the first introduction of this model to the Iraqi market, according to a report from Plant and Equipment News. UK-based JCB announced in 2022 that it has signed a partnership agreement with Khair Al-Wady Al-Athim (KAW), part of the […]

