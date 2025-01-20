USD/IQD exchange rates inches higher in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-01-20 10:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates for the US dollar surged in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 150,700 IQD per $100, compared to Sunday’s rate of 150,650 IQD.

The selling rate in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 151,750 IQD, while the buying rate was 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,600 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 150,600 IQD.