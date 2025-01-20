US hails Leader Barzani and SDF's Abdi talks: Key to Syria’s transition

2025-01-20 12:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The United States praised,on Monday, the meeting between Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and SyrianDemocratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi in Erbil, the capitalof the Kurdistan Region.

“The United States welcomed theJanuary 16 meeting between Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzaniand Syrian Democratic Forces Commander General Mazloum Abdi,” the US StateDepartment's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs wrote on X.

The bureau added, “Intra-Kurdishdialogue can play a critical role in bolstering an inclusive politicaltransition in Syria.”

Inside the Meeting

The discussions between Abdi and Barzanifocused on Syria’s changing political and security landscape, along with theframework for Kurdish parties to navigate the country’s new realities and toestablish a unified Syrian Kurdish approach.

During the meeting, both leadersstressed that "Kurdish parties in Syria must determine their futureindependently and without external interference, relying on peaceful means tosafeguard their rights,” highlighting “the importance of unity and solidaritywith Syria’s new rulers to achieve mutual understanding and agreement to fosterpeace and stability and prevent a recurrence of the suffering endured by theKurdish people and other communities in Syria.”