Iraq ranks sixth in OPEC’s Arab crude oil prices

2025-01-20 15:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked sixth in terms of the highestaverage prices for Arab crude oils in December 2024, the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries (OPEC) reported.

In its monthlyreport, OPEC stated that Iraq’s Basrah Medium average price stood at $78.37per barrel, compared to an average of $80.68 per barrel in 2023.

The report also noted that Algeria’sSaharan Blend led the list, achieving the highest price at $81.73 per barrel.Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light followed closely at $81.49 per barrel, while Kuwait’scrude secured third place with $80.65 per barrel.

Additionally, the UAE’sMurban crude ranked fourth at $79.73 per barrel, and Libya’s Es Sider crudecame in fifth, averaging $79.72 per barrel.

Notably, Iraq exports 60% of its crudeoil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.