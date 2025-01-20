Azmar Mountains attract tourists to Al-Sulaymaniyah

2025-01-20 15:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Azmar Mountains in Al-Sulaymaniyah havebeen transformed into a stunning white canvas after heavy snowfall, attractingcitizens and tourists from various regions to enjoy the unique winter scenery.

Ali Hassan, a visitor from Kirkuk, shared with Shafaq News,“Visiting the snow-covered Azmar Mountains was an extraordinary experience formy family and me. My children had a great time playing in the snow, and I wascaptivated by the breath-taking scenery.”

Similarly, Salma Karim, a tourist from Baghdad, describedher visit as unforgettable, “The beauty of the Azmar Mountains in this weatheris indescribable. I’ve taken dozens of photos to capture these magical moments.The atmosphere here is truly special, and I’m already planning to return withmy friends.”

Resident Ahmed Latif expressed pride in the area’s naturalbeauty. “The snow has added a unique charm to the Azmar Mountains,” he said. “Ihope additional services are provided to encourage more visitors to come.”

Tourists have also highlighted the importance of enhancingfacilities, such as restaurants and cafes, to make the area even more appealingfor winter tourism.