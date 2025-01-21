Oil little changed as traders digest Trump tariff reprieve, plan to boost US oil output

2025-01-21 08:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices were little changed in Asian trading on Tuesdayas investors took stock of President Donald Trump's plans to apply new tariffslater than expected while boosting oil and gas production in the U.S.

Brent crude futures edged lower by 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $80.14 perbarrel by 0405 GMT.

The most actively traded West Texas Intermediate crude March contractdipped 60 cents, or 0.78%, to $76.79 a barrel. There was no settlement in theU.S. market on Monday due to a public holiday. The February contract expires onTuesday.

"There are a lot of moving parts for markets to digest thismorning, driven largely by headlines, which is a hallmark of a Trump 2.0era," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

"The initial sense of relief that trade measures weren't animmediate focus on Trump's 'day one' was quickly offset by reports of 25%tariffs on Mexico and Canada as early as February, which saw risk sentimentsturn."

Trump did not impose any sweeping new trade measures right after hisinauguration on Monday, but told federal agencies to investigate unfair tradepractices by other countries.

He said he was thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canadaand Mexico from Feb. 1, rather than on his first day in office as previouslypromised.

The tariff reprieve initially helped push oil prices down, but duties onCanadian crude could eventually drive the market higher.

Almost all of Canada's oil exports go to the U.S. and typically sell ata discount to WTI. "U.S. sanctions therefore raise the risk of highercosts for most of Canada's oil exports," Commonwealth Bank analyst VivekDhar said in a note.

Traders will now speculate over the extent of Trump's potential tariffhike on China, which may fuel some caution in oil markets amid China's alreadyweak economic conditions, IG's Yeap said.

Meanwhile, a possible surge in U.S. oil production with Trump's"drill baby drill" emphasis remained a significant overhang on oilsupply-demand dynamics, Yeap added.

Trump on Monday laid out an extensive plan to accelerate oil, gas andpower permitting in order to maximise already record high U.S. energyproduction.

The U.S. president also said his administration would"probably" stop buying oil from Venezuela. The U.S. is thesecond-biggest buyer of Venezuelan oil after China.

Trump also promised to refill strategic reserves, a move that could bebullish for oil prices by boosting demand for U.S. crude oil.

In the U.S., North Dakota's crude output was estimated to be down bybetween 125,000 and 150,000 barrels per day due to extreme cold weather andrelated operational challenges, the state's pipeline authority said on Monday.

(Reuters)