Basrah crude prices drop over 1% with global oil decline

2025-01-21 11:27:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices dropped tracking a decline in global oilmarkets.

Basrah Heavycrude decreased by $0.83, or 1.06%, to $77.60 per barrel, while Basrah Mediumcrude also decreased by $0.83, or 1.02%, to settle at $80.85 per barrel.

The dropcomes as global oil prices reacted to US President Donald Trump's announcementof measures aimed at boosting domestic oil and gas production. Trump alsoproposed imposing tariffs on oil imports from Canada, further influencingmarket sentiment.

By 04:05 GMT,Brent crude futures decreased by $0.01, or 0.01%, to $80.14 a barrel, while USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude decreased by 60 cents, or 0.78%, to $76.79a barrel.